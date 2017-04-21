Uitslag van de race - MotoGP Grand Prix van Amerika 2017

Pos.  Rijder Team Tijd
1.  M. Marquez Repsol Honda 43:58.770
2.  V. Rossi Yamaha +3.069
3.  D. Pedrosa Repsol Honda +5.112 +2.043
4.  C. Crutchlow LCR Honda +7.638 +2.526
5.  J. Zarco Tech 3 +7.957 +0.319
6.  A. Dovizioso Ducati +14.058 +6.101
7.  A. Iannone Suzuki +15.491 +1.433
8.  D. Petrucci Pramac +16.772 +1.281
9.  J. Lorenzo Ducati +17.979 +1.207
10.  J. Miller Marc VDS +18.494 +0.515
11.  J. Folger Tech 3 +18.903 +0.409
12.  S. Redding Pramac +28.735 +9.832
13.  E. Rabat Marc VDS +30.041 +1.306
14.  H. Barbera R. Esponsorama +31.364 +1.323
15.  A. Bautista Aspar +1:06.547 +35.183
16.  B. Smith KTM +1:22.090 +15.543
17.  A. Espargaro Aprilia +2 ronden
Niet gefinisht
18.  S. Lowes Aprilia +10 ronden
19.  P. Espargaro KTM +12 ronden
20.  L. Baz R. Esponsorama +13 ronden
21.  M. Vinales Yamaha +20 ronden
22.  K. Abraham Aspar +20 ronden
23.  A. Rins Suzuki +21 ronden