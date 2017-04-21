Uitslag van de race - MotoGP Grand Prix van Amerika 2017
|Pos.
|Rijder
|Team
|Tijd
|1.
|M. Marquez
|Repsol Honda
|43:58.770
|2.
|V. Rossi
|Yamaha
|+3.069
|3.
|D. Pedrosa
|Repsol Honda
|+5.112
|+2.043
|4.
|C. Crutchlow
|LCR Honda
|+7.638
|+2.526
|5.
|J. Zarco
|Tech 3
|+7.957
|+0.319
|6.
|A. Dovizioso
|Ducati
|+14.058
|+6.101
|7.
|A. Iannone
|Suzuki
|+15.491
|+1.433
|8.
|D. Petrucci
|Pramac
|+16.772
|+1.281
|9.
|J. Lorenzo
|Ducati
|+17.979
|+1.207
|10.
|J. Miller
|Marc VDS
|+18.494
|+0.515
|11.
|J. Folger
|Tech 3
|+18.903
|+0.409
|12.
|S. Redding
|Pramac
|+28.735
|+9.832
|13.
|E. Rabat
|Marc VDS
|+30.041
|+1.306
|14.
|H. Barbera
|R. Esponsorama
|+31.364
|+1.323
|15.
|A. Bautista
|Aspar
|+1:06.547
|+35.183
|16.
|B. Smith
|KTM
|+1:22.090
|+15.543
|17.
|A. Espargaro
|Aprilia
|+2 ronden
|Niet gefinisht
|18.
|S. Lowes
|Aprilia
|+10 ronden
|19.
|P. Espargaro
|KTM
|+12 ronden
|20.
|L. Baz
|R. Esponsorama
|+13 ronden
|21.
|M. Vinales
|Yamaha
|+20 ronden
|22.
|K. Abraham
|Aspar
|+20 ronden
|23.
|A. Rins
|Suzuki
|+21 ronden